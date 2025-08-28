E-Paper | August 28, 2025

FFD shows ‘exceptionally high’ floods in Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 05:04pm

The Flood Forecasting Division has warned in a report that headworks in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are registering exceptionally high floods.

As of 3pm, the Qadirabad headworks in the Chenab River registered an exceptionally high flood, with a discharge level of 660,020 cusecs. The Khanki headworks registered a very high flood with a discharge of 475,088 cusecs and the Trimmu headworks registered as normal, with a discharge of only 97,597 cusecs.

On the Ravi, the headworks at Shahdara registered an exceptionally high flood with a discharge of 199,600 cusecs, while the Jassar and Balloki headworks recorded a high flood with discharges of 113,200 and 96,575, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the Sutlej, the headworks at Ganda Singh Wala registered an exceptionally high flood with a discharge of 261,053 cusecs. However, the Sulemanki and Islam headworks reported medium and low floods, with discharges of 109,305 and 52,706 cusecs, respectively.

The Khelum river registered normal and medium flood levels at the Mangla and Marala headworks, with discharges of 8,000 and 164,772 cusecs respectively.

Pakistan Floods 2025

