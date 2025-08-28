Info minister lauds role of authorities in responding to Punjab floods

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has lauded the role of disaster management authorities and rescue services for their handling of the floods wreaking havoc in Punjab.

“The discharge of water at two points remained between 1 million and 1.5 million cusecs,” the information minister said during a press talk in Wazirabad. “Previously, a discharge of over 600,000 cusecs was considered a high-level flood.

“Thanks to incredible coordination, there were minimal casualties and there are very few incidents which are being verified,” he added, stating that the prime minister, chief minister and other senior officials were in Narowal surveying the situation.

“This is an exemplary national response: as soon as the flood came, authorities were ready,” he said. “Tonight, we expect that roads will be cleared; the NHA (National Highway Authority) will repair provincial roads as per the PM’s instructions.

“The energy minister will be in Gujranwala to resolve power issues,” Tarar added. “He will have a meeting and decide which feeders to reactivate.”