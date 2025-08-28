Heavy rainfall expected in upper, central regions from Aug 29: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the upper and central parts of the country between August 29 and September 2.

The areas expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall include Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The PMD also said, “Heavy downpour may cause urban flood in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan.”

According to the alert, isolated rain-thundershowers were expected in parts of Sindh and northern Balochistan between Aug 30 and Sept 1.