Sweden and Netherlands call for EU sanctions on Israel, Hamas

Sweden and the Netherlands have urged the EU to adopt sanctions on Israel and Hamas over the conflict in Gaza, including suspending the EU-Israel trade deal, according to a document seen by AFP.

In a letter to European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, the Swedish and Dutch foreign ministers called for targeted sanctions on Israeli government ministers and Jewish settlers on Israeli-occupied Palestinian land, and new sanctions on the political leadership of Hamas.

They also demanded the suspension of the commercial section of an association accord between the EU and Israel that allows for free trade in several sectors, notably industry and agriculture.

The topic is to be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen on Saturday.