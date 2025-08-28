E-Paper | August 28, 2025

Faisalabad DC visits relief camp set up in Tandlianwala school

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 04:25pm

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Captain (rtd) Nadeem Nasir has visited a relief camp in Tandlianwala to review the ongoing rescue operations and the flood situation.

He assessed the flood levels at Mari Pattan Bridge and Sheraza Pattan, according to a statement issued by his office.

DC Nasir also met with flood affectees at a relief camp set up in a primary school, where he reviewed the supply of food, medicine and basic necessities.

He reaffirmed the authorities’ readiness to deal with any emerging situation.

Pakistan Floods 2025

