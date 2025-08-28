E-Paper | August 28, 2025

Authorities alerted as nullah in major cities may overflow

August 28, 2025

Various provincial departments have been put on alert, as monsoon rains may cause streams and nullahs to overflow in major cities, according to a statement by Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed.

The statement said that Javed instructed commissioners, deputy commissioners and other officers to remain alert and present on the field.

An alert was issued to the district administrations under the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, it added.

The Department of Health, Irrigation, Construction and Communications, Local Government and Livestock were also alerted, Javed added.

In a separate statement, Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that all relevant rescue and relief agencies should be on high alert.

“Teams from the district administration, irrigation department, Punjab police and all relevant departments are present on the spot,” he added.

