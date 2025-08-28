E-Paper | August 28, 2025

CM Maryam hails Punjab govt’s ‘preparedness and alertness’ in flood response

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 02:15pm

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while speaking to the media, has said that “without the govt’s preparedness and alertness, many lives could have been lost.”

“I am pleased to say that at least no loss of life was reported due to the administration’s negligence,” she highlighted while appreciating the rescue teams, armed forces and police for their active engagement in rescue efforts.

She went on to say, “Many areas remain inundated, but the district commissioners are present in the field overseeing rescue efforts”.

The chief minister noted that flood water has now started to recede.

