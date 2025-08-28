PM Shehbaz hails Punjab authorities’ ‘day and night’ efforts

Speaking at the Narowal meeting, PM Shehbaz hailed the Punjab government for its work amid the ongoing flood situation.

He thanked all federal and provincial authorities for their efforts in the relief and rescue operations.

The premier recalled the huge loss of lives in KP and other northern areas earlier this month, praying for the victims and their bereaved families.

“The efforts that the Punjab government is making under the chief minister’s leadership is applaudable,” PM Shehbaz said.

“PDMA, Rescue 1122, health, irrigation and the police and other departments affiliated with them; they are working day and night.”