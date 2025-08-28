Shahdara also faces ‘exceptionally high’ flood now, along with Chenab and Sutlej

Chenab River at the Qadirabad and Khanki headworks, Ravi River at Shahdara, and Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala are in an “exceptionally high flood” condition.

Shahdara Headworks on Ravi, which had “very high” flood hours ago, was now facing extreme flooding with “rising” outflows of over 185,000 cusecs, according to the latest data by the Met Office’s Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) updated at 12pm.

The water outflows at Qadirabad were recorded at over 800,000 cusecs, while the outflows at Khanki were over 620,000 cusecs, with the flows at both points falling.

Jassar and Balloki headworks on Ravi were facing a “high” flood level, while Marala on Chenab and Suleimanki on Sutlej were witnessing a “medium” flood.