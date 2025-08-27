E-Paper | August 27, 2025

7 swept away by floodwaters in Sambrial: rescue official

Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 08:38pm

Seven people have been swept away by floodwater in Sambrial, including five people who belonged to the same family, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

“Seven people were washed away in floodwater in Majra Kalan,” said Rescue 1122 spokesperson Waseem. “The bodies of a woman and her child have been recovered, while two other children and her husband are still missing.

He added that someone who went to pick up relatives in the area and a 65-year-old man were also washed away.

The spokesperson stated that over 50 villages have been submerged due to the Chenab River overflowing.

“Around 110 stranded people have been rescued, but some are still trapped in their homes due to severe flooding,” Waseem said.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...
Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...