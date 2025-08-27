7 swept away by floodwaters in Sambrial: rescue official

Seven people have been swept away by floodwater in Sambrial, including five people who belonged to the same family, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

“Seven people were washed away in floodwater in Majra Kalan,” said Rescue 1122 spokesperson Waseem. “The bodies of a woman and her child have been recovered, while two other children and her husband are still missing.

He added that someone who went to pick up relatives in the area and a 65-year-old man were also washed away.

The spokesperson stated that over 50 villages have been submerged due to the Chenab River overflowing.

“Around 110 stranded people have been rescued, but some are still trapped in their homes due to severe flooding,” Waseem said.