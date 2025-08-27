CM Maryam reviews provincial flooding situation

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has presided over a four-hour-long meeting in which the situation of all flood-affected areas across Punjab was reviewed.

Relief and rescue reports regarding flood-affected districts were presented in the meeting. Rescue and relief activities were reviewed in the flood-affected areas.

She directed to utilise all available resources for the flood victims.

She was informed in the briefing that all relevant departments of the Punjab government are monitoring the flood situation 24/7.

CM Maryam directed to adopt emergency measures in hospitals in view of the flood situation in all districts across Punjab.