At least 1,358 citizens relocated to safe areas: Jhang police

The Jhang police have confirmed that teams evacuated 1,358 citizens to safe areas from areas affected by flooding, according to a press release.

“They (the rescued people) included 665 males, 457 females and 263 children, besides 1,392 animals,” the press release read, quoting a Jhang police spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the localities of Durraj, Garh Maharaja, Islampur, Karrianwala, Thatha Mala, Sheikh Ali, Jhallar Awan, Ballian, Moonghar, Abadi Kanwan and Thatha Jhphana were evacuated.