‘Time for EU to act’ on Gaza: humanitarian chief

The EU’s humanitarian chief Hadja Lahbib has urged the bloc to take tougher action over the war in Gaza as divisions among member states stall moves to punish Israel, AFP reports.

“We are at a turning point and now it’s time for the EU to act in a way that matches its international stature,” Lahbib, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, told journalists.

“Now it’s time for the EU to find a collective voice on Gaza.”

“We cannot stand by and simply watch innocent civilians, aid workers, journalists being killed and starving to death,” Lahbib said.

“Saving lives takes the political courage to find a strong voice that reflects our values and principles.”

Lahbib said that the situation had improved “very, very partially” but that the aid getting into the territory remained a “drop in the ocean”.

“My role is to denounce and to say loudly what is happening there. This is a tragedy,” Lahbib said.

“We will be judged by history and by our grandchildren. That’s for sure.”