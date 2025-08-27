‘Riverbank resorts to be razed for flood risks’: Musadik Malik vows no exceptions

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik has said that the federal government has evolved a strategy to demolish all illegal and unsafe resorts built along riverbanks to avoid flood risks, warning that no one, no matter how powerful, will be spared, APP reports.

“These luxury resorts, whether legal or illegal, are not just buildings. In floods, they turn into missiles that smash through downstream villages, destroying lives and livelihoods,” Malik said while addressing the CIPFA-ICAP Public Financial Management Conference.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued clear orders for their removal, adding: “We will raze them all. No exceptions, no exemptions”.

