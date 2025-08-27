Karakoram Highway, major roads in GB cleared: DG ISPR

The DG ISPR spoke about the flood response in GB and AJK.

“Two engineer units, one medical battalion and one infantry battalion are working in addition to in situ troops,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said. “Air relief operations have also been carried out.

“Karakoram Highway (KKH) is completely open and Jaglot-Skardu road is now open,” he added.

“Work is ongoing in two areas: in Hassanabad, a diversion was created to open the KKH, but the large piece (of debris) washed up there is being broken down. In Ghizer, work is being carried out on the Ghizer-Phander road; it should be completed within 24-48 hours.”