Israeli tanks close in on Gaza City, Trump to chair meeting

Israeli tanks have pushed into a new area on the edge of Gaza City overnight, destroying houses and prompting residents to flee, ahead of an expected meeting on the conflict to be chaired by US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports.

Tanks late on Tuesday entered into the Ebad-Alrahman neighbourhood on the northern edge of Gaza City and shelled houses, wounding several people and forcing many others, who had been taken by surprise, to move deeper into Gaza’s largest city, residents said.

“All of a sudden, we heard that the tanks pushed into Ebad-Alrahman, the sounds of explosions became louder, and louder, and we saw people escaping towards our area,” said Saad Abed, 60, a former construction worker.

“If no truce is reached, we will see the tanks outside our homes,” he told Reuters via a chat app from his house in Jala Street in Gaza City, around one kilometre from the Ebad-Alrahman neighbourhood.

