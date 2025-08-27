6,000 evacuated from Gujranwala division: DG ISPR

The DG ISPR continues his briefing.

“In Gujranwala division, six infantry units have been deployed, two engineer units have been deployed with boats and other equipment, two medical camps have been set up and breaching parties are on standby at the headworks near Marhalla,” he outlined.

“In collaboration with civil authorities, we have been able to evacuate 6,000 people in the area,” he added. “It is important to note that along the working boundary, the army is maintaining strict vigilance at its posts. All posts are occupied, sadly, two soldiers were martyred in the line of duty.”