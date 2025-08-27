Oscar-winning director Almodovar urges Spain cut ties with Israel over Gaza

Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar has urged Madrid to cut all diplomatic and commercial ties with Israel over the conflict in Gaza, calling it a “genocide”, AFP reports.

The “All About My Mother” director called on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to convince other European leaders to do the same in a video posted on Instagram by his production company.

“I ask our government to sever diplomatic, commercial and all types of relations with the State of Israel as a sign of repulsion against the genocide it is committing against the people of Gaza before the eyes of the entire world,” he said.