DG ISPR delivers briefing on army’s flood response

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry delivered a briefing on the army’s relief operations during the floods wreaking havoc across Pakistan.

“On the orders of the army chief, on the engineer brigade, 19 infantry units, seven engineer units and four medical units have been deployed in addition to in situ troops,” he said.

He added that in total, 29 army medical camps have been set up in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“To be exact, 20,788 people are receiving treatment,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said. “The Army has rescued 28,000 people and rations have been distributed, mostly in KP.

“Despite poor weather, the Army’s aviation has completed 26 sorties. Three major bridges — two in KP and one in GB — have been repaired and 104 roads have been cleared in the region, in collaboration with civil authorities.”

The DG ISPR added that other roads in GB will be cleared within the next 24-48 hours.