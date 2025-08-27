E-Paper | August 27, 2025

DG ISPR delivers briefing on army’s flood response

Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 04:36pm

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry delivered a briefing on the army’s relief operations during the floods wreaking havoc across Pakistan.

“On the orders of the army chief, on the engineer brigade, 19 infantry units, seven engineer units and four medical units have been deployed in addition to in situ troops,” he said.

He added that in total, 29 army medical camps have been set up in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“To be exact, 20,788 people are receiving treatment,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said. “The Army has rescued 28,000 people and rations have been distributed, mostly in KP.

“Despite poor weather, the Army’s aviation has completed 26 sorties. Three major bridges — two in KP and one in GB — have been repaired and 104 roads have been cleared in the region, in collaboration with civil authorities.”

The DG ISPR added that other roads in GB will be cleared within the next 24-48 hours.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...
Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...