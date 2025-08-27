Info minister says NDMA coordinating with provincial authorities

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is in contact with provincial disaster agencies amid increased water flow in rivers across Punjab.

“In Jaiser and near Shahdara, on the Ravi River, the situation is better than earlier. Safety measures are being implemented and the provincial government and NDMA are cooperating,” he said.

“The PM received a weather update for the next 24-48 hours and will tour the area. Based on the NDMA’s information, people have been able to evacuate from the area in time.”