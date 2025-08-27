E-Paper | August 27, 2025

ANALYSIS: Climate change expert says floods in eastern Punjab rivers ‘unusual’

Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 03:49pm

Speaking to Dawn.com, climate change and sustainable development expert Masood Lohar termed the floods in the eastern rivers — Sutlej, Ravi and Beas — “unusual”.

He said that a similar situation also persists in the western rivers, as the water level in Chenab has reached 1 million cusecs, which again is “very unusual”.

This, Lohar noted, poses a high risk to several areas in Punjab, particularly those located downstream, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, and Kasur. “Infrastructure, agricultural land and even entire cities can be wiped off,” he warned, adding that such a situation has never been seen before because water has even entered the previously abandoned riverbeds.

Furthermore, he pointed out that it was wrong to call these floods “water terrorism” by India because the neighbouring country was itself impacted. “We have seen cloudbursts, glacial lake outbursts and massive floods in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other areas of India.”

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...
Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...