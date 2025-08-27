Evacuation efforts underway for hundreds stranded in Kartarpur

Kartarpur, home to the Sikh religious site of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, was also among the areas flooded.

Army troops, in coordination with local administration, were working to evacuate around 200 to 300 people who were stranded, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Minister of State for Interfaith Harmony Khel Das Kohistani said the Prime Minister House was “actively working”, with him and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also “making every effort” to rescue the pilgrims and staff at Baba Guru Nanak Kartarpur Corridor.