PM Shehbaz orders ministers to visit affected areas, monitor relief operations

In view of the risky situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued special directives to the federal ministers to visit the affected areas in Punjab and monitor the relief operations, the government said on X.

The premier also ordered NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik to remain in contact with the Punjab PDMA and provide full assistance in evacuating people to safe locations.

“Relief operations should be further accelerated, and coordination between institutions should be intensified. The process of immediately relocating people living along river passages to safe locations should be made more effective and swift,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying.