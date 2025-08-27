Israeli army unit involved in Gaza hospital attack ‘angry’ over Netanyahu’s ‘regret’

Discontent has been reported within the Israeli army’s Sayeret Givati unit after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed “deep regret” for a deadly strike on a hospital in southern Gaza that left 20 people dead, including five journalists, Anadolu Agency reports.

Channel 14 correspondent Hallel Bitton Rosen said he had “heard of significant anger in the Sayeret Givati unit over Netanyahu’s regret for the attack,” adding that troops “hope he apologises to the fighters instead.”

The outlet said Israeli soldiers confirmed the strike was approved and coordinated with the senior command.