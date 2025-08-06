Pakistan women win toss and bowl in first Ireland T20

Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against Ireland on Wednesday.

The team will look to kickstart a packed international calendar — featuring two white-ball World Cups — with a winning performance as they take on Ireland in the opening fixture of a three-match T20I series scheduled from August 6-10 at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

This will be the fifth bilateral T20I series between the two sides. The record so far stands even, with both Pakistan and Ireland having won two series each. However, the overall head-to-head is tilted heavily in Pakistan’s favour, with the visitors winning 15 of the 19 encounters since their first meeting in Dublin in 2009.

The series follows a productive month of preparation for Pakistan, who held a 17-day skills camp and a five-day pre-tour camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi before arriving in Dublin on August 3.

Ireland, meanwhile, enter the series high on confidence after a dominant showing against Zimbabwe women last month, where they swept both the T20I and ODI series at home.

Last week at the pre-series press conference, responding to a question by Dawn.com at the National Stadium in Karachi, Fatima said, “Despite the difference in conditions, batters are confident and since our Qualifiers went well, we are going into the series with confidence.

“We are looking to continue that momentum and looking forward to do well — along with developing the T20I side as well.”

She also spoke about how she tries to contribute to the team in any domain, whether batting, bowling or fielding, adding, “I’ve been trying to improve my batting and play a role in the team’s victory in any aspect that I can.”

Top-order batter Muneeba Ali, speaking on the team’s batting performance, said: “Despite the difference in formats between the Irish tour and the World Cup, we are looking to focus on T20Is and work on 50-over format game alongside as well.”

The Southpaw opener added, “We have identified where we were lacking in the Qualifiers tournament, and have tried to overcome that [during the training camp] and build upon the positives from that tournament.”

Before participating in the 50-over ICC Women’s World Cup in September, Pakistan will play one series consisting of three matches against South Africa in Lahore from Sept 16 to 22.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from Sept 30 to Nov 2, but Pakistan will play their matches of the global event in Sri Lanka under the hybrid model, according to which neither India nor Pakistan will visit each other’s venues due to political strains between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan’s highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals India is scheduled for October 5, followed by encounters against defending champions Australia on October 8 and 2017 champions England on October 15.

The national side will then face New Zealand (October 18), South Africa (October 21), and co-hosts Sri Lanka (October 24) to conclude their round-robin stage.