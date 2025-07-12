E-Paper | July 12, 2025

Massive Bara rally opposes military operation in Tirah Valley

Ibrahim Shinwari Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 10:50am
Participants of peace rally offer Friday prayers in Bara. — Dawn
Participants of peace rally offer Friday prayers in Bara. — Dawn

KHYBER: Thousands of peace campaigners from the restive Tirah Valley and Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday staged a rally, opposing an imminent military operation in Tirah and forcible displacement of the residents.

Organised under the banner of Bara Siyasi Ittehad (BSI) at the Minara Jumaat Chowk, the peace rally, which later turned into an anti-military operation demonstration, was attended by thousands of people from all parts and corners of Bara and Tirah with parliamentarians, tribal elders, political parties’ representatives and civil society activists also in attendance.

Amid vociferous sloganeering, the BSI president Hashim Khan Afridi declared that people of Tirah and Bara would not submit to any pressure regarding the start of a new military operation, forced displacement or formation of armed lashkars (peace committees).

He called upon the government to reconsider its policy about Qabayal (residents of the seven merged districts) as it was a flawed policy and had thus failed. “The government has to explain to the people as to how many militants had been killed during the previous military operations and how much the local population suffered,” he said amid thumping response from the rally participants, who called for reversing the decision of launching a military operation in Tirah.

Participants threaten to block roads if residents forced to vacate houses

Mr Afridi warned that if the security forces tried to forcibly evict residents of Tirah from their houses, the people of Tirah and Bara would block the Sheen Kamar Road and would not allow any family to be shifted to camps.

“The displaced families of Tirah along with activists of BSI would establish protest camps in front of the Corps Commander’s House, Governor’s House and Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar till they were honourably sent back to their homes and the military operation halted.

He questioned the future of nearly 500 displaced families of Sipah, Kamarkhel, Kakakhel and Zakhakhel, who were forced to leave their houses in November 2023 but were still awaiting their return and were not even recognised as IDPs. “Why would we now agree to vacating our houses when we have such distressing examples of maltreatment of the displaced families before us,” he added.

MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPAs Suhail Afridi, Abdul Ghani, former MNA Hamidullah Jan Afridi, tehsil chairman Mufti Kafeel and Tirah elders Mulana Hazrat Khan, Sher Afzal, Zahidullah, Khan Wali and others also addressed the rally.

They threatened in their emotional outbursts that people of Tirah and Bara would physically resist any military operation and forced eviction. “We will not vacate our houses at any cost and instead we will force both the militants and the military to leave our soil,” they cautioned.

They alleged that armed groups were allowed to re-enter Tirah under a well-thought-out plan in order to capture Tirah and its natural wealth. “Our elders were eliminated in order to terrorise the local population and put pressure on them for the start of another military operation,” they said as emotionally charged crowd raised full-throated slogans against any possible operation.

They said that they might be having political or tribal disputes among themselves but they were united for the restoration of peace in Bara and Tirah and were opposed to military operation and forced displacement.

The participants of the Bara rally, which most in the region believed was the biggest so far in any part of Khyber, also condemned the martyrdom of Awami National Party’s Bajaur leader Maulana Khan Zeb, and demanded the arrest of his killers.

The rally participants through a resolution demanded the release of Malak Naseer Ahmad Kukikhel, MNA Ali Wazir, Samad Lala and other political prisoners without delay.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2025

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gruesome murders
Updated 12 Jul, 2025

Gruesome murders

Long-term security can only be achieved when there is equitable development across Balochistan.
Solar policy
12 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

SOLAR net metering reforms are back in the limelight. On Thursday, Power Minister Awais Leghari announced that he...
New hope
12 Jul, 2025

New hope

EDUCATION shapes the destiny of a nation. Sadly, Pakistan’s public education sector is experiencing a national...
PIA privatisation
Updated 11 Jul, 2025

PIA privatisation

While it does give the privatisation authorities a much-needed head-start, it will not be sustainable unless preceded by policy and regulatory reforms.
Beyond expectations
11 Jul, 2025

Beyond expectations

THESE are tough times, but the country is lucky enough to still be considered home by a large expatriate workforce,...
Train in vain
11 Jul, 2025

Train in vain

TALK of ‘revival’ of the long-dead Karachi Circular Railway has turned into a running joke for denizens of this...