E-Paper | June 20, 2025

Around 1,800 return via land routes

Saleem Shahid Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 08:20am
A Pakistani pilgrim who has been evacuated from Iran rests after crossing the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan, Balochistan province, on June 18, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. — AFP
A Pakistani pilgrim who has been evacuated from Iran rests after crossing the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan, Balochistan province, on June 18, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. — AFP

QUETTA: Amid tight security, Pakistani pilgrims, students and business people returning from Iran continued to pour into the provincial metropolis.

Officials said that Pakistanis were returning from different cities of Iran, starting from the first batch that reached Taftan via passenger coaches on Monday night.

Over the past three days, around 1,400 Pakistani pilgrim and some 400 students have crossed back, of whom 481 people who crossed via Taftan, reached Quetta on Thursday night.

“We are providing all facilities to the Pakistanis coming back to the country on their arrival at Taftan and shifting them in Pakistan House,” Assistant Commissioner Taftan Naeem Qasim Shahwani said.

The official said that on Wednesday, a convoy of five coaches carrying around 200 people arrived in Quetta from Taftan. Among them were 80 pilgrims and 120 students who had earlier reached Taftan by bus from Iran.

In Gwadar, the return of Pakistani citizens also continued through the Gabad-Rimdan crossing.

According to the Foreign Office, nearly 3,000 Pakistani nationals have already been evacuated from Iran via multiple routes.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2025

Israel Iran Conflict
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Power lunch
Updated 20 Jun, 2025

Power lunch

PAKISTAN is, for the moment, in President Donald Trump’s good books, as he told the media that he “loves” this...
Refuge denied
20 Jun, 2025

Refuge denied

ON World Refugee Day, it is essential we confront the scale of human displacement, which has now reached...
Income tax rate
20 Jun, 2025

Income tax rate

FINALLY, some clarity. After the confusion created over the applicable rate on the lowest income tax bracket due to...
Brewing catastrophe
Updated 19 Jun, 2025

Brewing catastrophe

If Mr Trump makes the mistake of plunging into the fight on Israel’s behalf, the world will enter very dangerous territory.
Pension bill
19 Jun, 2025

Pension bill

IT is, indeed, a worrying conundrum. The federal government’s annual pension burden now exceeds its fiscal space...
Abandoned Karachi
19 Jun, 2025

Abandoned Karachi

THE explosive mix of decay, institutional apathy and corruption has, once again, placed Karachi among the bottom ...