Sindh extends mandatory biometric verification deadline for vehicle transfers, alterations to Aug 14

The Sindh government on Thursday extended the timeline for individuals to get their mandatory biometric verification through the National Database and Registration Authority for vehicle transfers and alterations to sellers till August 14.

The move was made in a notification today from the Sindh Excise, Taxation and Νarcotics Control Department.

The Associated Press of Pakistan reported that on September 16, 2024, the Sindh Excise Department had taken a significant step by making biometric verification mandatory for vehicle registrations and transfers.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Memon had said that all new and old vehicles would be subject to biometric verification during the registration or transfer process.

He elaborated that the change would be implemented in three phases under the new policy. In the first phase, starting from July 1, biometric verification will be mandatory for the registration of new vehicles.

In the second phase, beginning on November 1, biometric verification would be required for vehicle buyers. In the third phase, biometric verification of both the vehicle seller and buyer would be enforced.

Memon had said that the government was working to make all processes more transparent in the Excise Department and was committed to ensuring that Sindh led the way in digitising public services.

He had emphasised that biometric authentication in vehicle registration and transfers was a significant milestone in promoting transparency that would enable the accurate identification of buyers and sellers, thereby helping to protect citizens from illegal vehicle transfers and fraud.

Memon had said that vehicle owners could visit any Nadra e-Facilitation Centre or district excise office to complete the biometric verification process.