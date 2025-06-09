E-Paper | June 09, 2025

No deaths as plane with 20 aboard crashes in Tennessee: US authorities

AFP Published June 9, 2025 Updated June 9, 2025 09:27am
People gather around the wreckage of a skydiving plane that crashed in Coffee County, Tennessee, US on June 8, in this still image used in a video released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. —Tennessee Highway Patrol/Handout via Reuters
People gather around the wreckage of a skydiving plane that crashed in Coffee County, Tennessee, US on June 8, in this still image used in a video released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. —Tennessee Highway Patrol/Handout via Reuters

No one was killed, but several people were injured and taken to hospital on Sunday when a skydiving plane carrying 20 passengers and crew crashed in the US state of Tennessee, authorities said.

A twin-engine plane used for skydiving expeditions crashed shortly after midday in Tullahoma, south of Nashville, according to local and federal officials.

“There were no casualties,” city spokesman Lyle Russell said in a statement sent to AFP.

He said a total of 20 passengers and crew were onboard the DeHaviland DH-6 Twin Otter when it crashed at the Tullahoma Regional Airport at around 12:30pm (10:30pm PKT).

“Three were sent for medical treatment via helicopter and one sent by ground transport for more serious injuries to local hospitals,” he said, adding that “other minor injuries were treated by first responders on scene”.

Russell said that “no ground facilities or airport facilities were damaged and there were no injuries reported from the ground”.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the crash, while the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on X that its troopers were assisting police at the scene.

Images posted on social media by the highway patrol showed a small, white plane with blue trim with its nose buried into the grass and its tail and a wing broken off behind it, with police vehicles with flashing lights parked nearby.

