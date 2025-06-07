E-Paper | June 07, 2025

Justice Barrech takes oath of acting Balochistan High Court chief justice

Saleem Shahid Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 09:30am

QUETTA: Justice Rozi Khan Barrech of the Balochistan High Court took the oath of acting chief justice of the BHC, after the retirement of Chief Justice Ejaz Ahmed Swati on Friday.

Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath to the acting chief justice at a simple ceremony held at Governor House.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by retired Justice Amir-ul-Mulk Mengal, retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, judges of Balochistan High Court, President of Supreme Court Bar Association Mian Rauf Atta, President of the High Court Bar Association Advocate Attaullah Langove, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and a large number of senior lawyers and government officials.

The notification about Justice Rozi Khan’s appointment as the acting chief justice was issued on May 5.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2025

