E-Paper | June 05, 2025

Trump hails ‘very good phone call’ with China’s Xi

Reuters | AFP Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 08:37pm
A combination photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. — AFP/File
A combination photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. — AFP/File

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday called his telephone conversation with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a “very good phone call” and stated that the countries’ respective teams “will be meeting shortly”.

Earlier, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported that the call took place at Trump’s request, as bilateral relations have been strained by trade disputes.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote that the one and a half hour call discussed the “intricacies of the trade deal” and that it “resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries”.

“There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of rare earth products. Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined,” the president wrote, adding that the US will be represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The post added that Xi “graciously invited” both Trump and First Lady Melania to visit China, with the US president reciprocating the offer.

“As [the] presidents of two great nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing,” Trump wrote. “The conversation was focused almost entirely on trade. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran.”

The post concluded by stating that the president would “inform the media” as to where and when the two countries’ delegations will meet.

Meanwhile, Xi told Trump that both nations need to “correct the course” of bilateral relations, according to Xinhua.

“Correcting the course of the big ship of Sino-US relations requires us to steer well and set the direction, especially to eliminate all kinds of interference and even destruction, which is particularly important,” he was quoted as saying.

Additionally, Xi warned Trump that the US “should handle the Taiwan question with caution” to avoid “‘Taiwan independence’ separatists dragging China and the United States into the danger of conflict and confrontation”.

The highly anticipated call comes amid accusations between Washington and Beijing in recent weeks over critical minerals in a dispute that threatens to tear up a fragile truce in the trade war between the two biggest economies.

The countries struck a 90-day deal on May 12 to roll back some of the triple-digit, tit-for-tat tariffs they had placed on each other since Trump’s January inauguration.

Though stocks rallied, the temporary deal did not address broader concerns that strain the bilateral relationship, from the illicit fentanyl trade to the status of democratically governed Taiwan and US complaints about China’s state-dominated, export-driven economic model.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump had repeatedly threatened an array of punitive measures on trading partners, only to revoke some of them at the last minute.

The on-again, off-again approach has baffled world leaders and spooked business executives, who say the uncertainty has made it difficult to forecast market conditions.

China’s decision in April to suspend exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets continues to disrupt supplies needed by automakers, computer chip manufacturers and military contractors around the world.

Beijing sees mineral exports as a source of leverage — halting those exports could put domestic political pressure on the US president if economic growth sags because companies cannot produce mineral-powered products. The 90-day deal to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions is tenuous.

Trump has accused China of violating the agreement and has ordered curbs on chip design software and other shipments to China. Beijing rejected the claim and threatened counter-measures.

Despite Trump’s push for a call or a meeting with Xi, China rejected that as not in keeping with its traditional approach of working out agreement details before the leaders talk.

The US president and his aides see leader-to-leader talks as vital to sort through log-jams that have vexed lower-level officials in difficult negotiations.

It’s not known when the two men last spoke.

The talks are being closely watched by investors worried that a chaotic trade war could cut into corporate earnings and disrupt supply chains in the key months before the Christmas holiday shopping season. Trump’s tariffs are also the subject of ongoing litigation in US courts.

US Trade War, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Karachi jailbreak
Updated 05 Jun, 2025

Karachi jailbreak

The Malir jailbreak cannot be ignored, and should lead to visible changes in jail security and management.
Water security
Updated 05 Jun, 2025

Water security

It is doubtful whether new water storage schemes are the answer to India's threat of throttling flows from rivers.
Cultural rot
05 Jun, 2025

Cultural rot

IT is telling how much outrage follows when women say, ‘yes, all men’. It is, after all, not a universal...
Development crisis
Updated 04 Jun, 2025

Development crisis

The government must also stop liberally handing out development funds to keep the loyalties of lawmakers.
LG indifference
04 Jun, 2025

LG indifference

A STRANGE paradox has been observed in Pakistan. Ostensibly democratic parties have tried everything in the toolkit...
Unprepared Karachi
04 Jun, 2025

Unprepared Karachi

IN recent days, over a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have been felt in different parts of Karachi, sparking panic...