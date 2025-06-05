Prisoners in Punjab granted 90-day remission on Eidul Azha

The Punjab Home Department on Thursday granted a special remission of 90 days in sentences of prisoners in Punjab jails on the account of Eidul Azha.

Pakistan would observe Eidul Azha on June 7, the moon sighting Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee (RHC) announced last month after the crescent for the month of Zilhaj was not sighted.

According to the spokesperson of the Home Department, 450 prisoners will benefit from the order for the remission of sentences, while 270 prisoners have been released to celebrate Eid with their families.

On the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Home Secretary issued a notification for the remission of the sentences of prisoners.

The notification dated June 5, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said, “In exercise of power conferred under Rule 216 of Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978, ninety (90) days Special Remission to prisoners confined in Punjab jails is hereby granted on the occasion of Eidul Azha.”

It further read that the prisoners not allowed the special remission include those who were punished under jail offences during the last one year, those who benefitted by the Rule 216 during the year and those convicted of financial embezzlement and damage to the national exchequer.

It added that the pardon does not apply to the prisoners who were “sentenced on account of offences/cases under Chapter XVI of PPC ( 289 to 377) espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, sectarianism, terrorist acts (as defined in the anti-terrorism (second amendment) Ordinance, 1999, Drug and Narcotics offences, Zina (Sec 10 offence of Zina Enforcement of Hudood) Ordiannce 1979, 376 PPC, robbery (Section 394 PPC), dacoity (Section 395-396 PPC), kidnapping/abduction (Section 364-A and 365-A) Foreigners Act 1946.”