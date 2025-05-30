E-Paper | May 30, 2025

US treasury secretary says trade talks with China ‘stalled’

AFP Published May 30, 2025 Updated May 30, 2025 02:07pm

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that trade negotiations with China were “a bit stalled” and suggested President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could get involved.

“I would say that they are a bit stalled,” Bessent told broadcaster Fox News when asked about trade talks with Beijing.

“I believe that we will be having more talks with them in the next few weeks, and I believe we may, at some point, have a call between the president and party chair Xi,” he said.

The world’s two biggest economies agreed this month to pause reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, a surprise de-escalation in their bitter trade war following talks between top officials in Geneva.

Under the May 12 truce, Washington agreed to temporarily reduce the tariff on Chinese imports to 30 per cent from 145pc, while China said it would lower its import duty on American goods to 10pc from 125pc.

“I think that given the magnitude of the talks, given the complexity, that this is going to require both leaders to weigh in with each other,” Bessent said.

“They have a very good relationship, and I am confident that the Chinese will come to the table when President Trump makes his preferences known.”

Asked about the comments at a regular news conference on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing had “stated its position on the tariffs issue many times”.

China has blasted Trump’s tariffs and sought to cast itself as the defender of the multilateral order in light of the US president’s sweeping levies that have upended international commerce.

“On specifics, I suggest you refer to competent authorities,” Lin said.

US Trade War, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Muddled strategy
Updated 30 May, 2025

Muddled strategy

Politicians from both sides need to realise that at stake is the nation’s shared vision of a democratic future for this hapless country.
Bangladesh tumult
30 May, 2025

Bangladesh tumult

REVOLUTIONS and upheavals are messy things, and unless proponents of the new order have a solid plan to replace the...
Online disgrace
30 May, 2025

Online disgrace

WE live in times of instant humiliation. In a toxic online setting, civility is a tall order and anyone is fair ...
Going cashless
Updated 29 May, 2025

Going cashless

Govt needs to create an ecosystem for digital transactions before we can actually hope to become a cashless economy.
Bread & bullets
29 May, 2025

Bread & bullets

AS if the anti-Pakistan venom being spewed by hyper-nationalist sections of the Indian media was not enough, sadly,...
Patriarchal views
29 May, 2025

Patriarchal views

THE CII’s commitment to stalling pro-women legislation with conservative interpretations of religion and tradition...