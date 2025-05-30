E-Paper | May 30, 2025

US appeals court reinstates Trump tariffs, sowing market confusion

Agencies Published May 30, 2025 Updated May 30, 2025 07:49am

NEW YORK: A US appeals court reinstated President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Thursday, leaving Wall Street with no clear direction a day after most of the tariffs were blocked by a trade court, a move that had given markets a brief boost.

Chaotic US trade policy has sent global markets on a roller coaster in recent months. Equity markets were rattled by Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariff announcements, which have since been repeatedly delayed and adjusted.

Following a market revolt after the April 2 tariff shock, Trump paused most import duties for 90 days and vowed to hammer out bilateral deals with trade partners.

Markets have swung wildly through Trump’s on-and-off tariff changes. The S&P 500 index is up 4.1% since duties were announced while European stocks have gained 2.0%.

Gold is up 5.9% from April 2, and the dollar index is down 4.4%. Ten-year Treasury yields have climbed 23 basis points to around 4.4%.

But stocks showed little reaction to the appeals court decision, having already pulled back from the rally sparked by Wednesday’s trade court ruling.

Markets have grown accustomed to the president announcing steep tariffs only to postpone them soon afterward, giving rise to the acronym TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out), coined by the Financial Times.

Asked on Wednesday by a reporter for his response to the term TACO, Trump said the question was “nasty” and in his defence of tariff changes, said: “It’s called negotiation.”

“Trump has already rolled back most of these tariffs anyway, so these court rulings are just headlines,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York.

“As far as I’m concerned, as long as the market doesn’t tank on the news, it’s just a secondary byproduct,” Sarhan added.

Earlier, a federal court blocked most of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, dealing a major setback to the president as he bids to redraw the US trading relationship with the world by forcing governments to the negotiating table through tough new tariffs.

The three-judge Court of International Trade ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority, and barred most of the duties announced since he took office in January.

Attorneys for the Trump administration promptly filed an appeal against the ruling, which gave the White House 10 days to complete the bureaucratic process of halting the tariffs.

“It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2025

US Trade War, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Muddled strategy
30 May, 2025

Muddled strategy

PTI’s incarcerated leader Imran Khan has again hinted at launching a countrywide protest campaign. In a message...
Bangladesh tumult
30 May, 2025

Bangladesh tumult

REVOLUTIONS and upheavals are messy things, and unless proponents of the new order have a solid plan to replace the...
Online disgrace
30 May, 2025

Online disgrace

WE live in times of instant humiliation. In a toxic online setting, civility is a tall order and anyone is fair ...
Going cashless
Updated 29 May, 2025

Going cashless

Govt needs to create an ecosystem for digital transactions before we can actually hope to become a cashless economy.
Bread & bullets
29 May, 2025

Bread & bullets

AS if the anti-Pakistan venom being spewed by hyper-nationalist sections of the Indian media was not enough, sadly,...
Patriarchal views
29 May, 2025

Patriarchal views

THE CII’s commitment to stalling pro-women legislation with conservative interpretations of religion and tradition...