Two polio cases detected, taking year’s tally to 10

Ikram Junaidi Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 09:56am

ISLAMABAD: Two cases of polio from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were confirmed on Wednesday, taking the tally for the current year to 10.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, confirmed the cases of wild poliovirus in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts.

According to an official, the child belonging to Lakki Marwat is a 26-month-old girl.

In Bannu, the victim is a 40-month-old boy from the Wazir tribe and resident of SD Wazir Tehsil, union council Sain Tanga.

“While high-quality polio vaccination campaigns continue nationwide, certain areas — particularly in southern KP — continue to face challenges, such as restricted access and difficulties in conducting house-to-house vaccination campaigns.

“These access and operational hurdles leave thousands of children, particularly in southern KP, at risk of exposure to poliovirus as a result of missed opportunities for vaccination,” the official said.

“Due to ongoing access constraints and community concerns, children in UC Bakhmal Ahmad Zai (Lakki Marwat) missed out on vaccination opportunities during the February and April immunisation campaigns, resulting in immunity gaps,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2025

Poliovirus
Pakistan

