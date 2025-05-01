E-Paper | May 01, 2025

Balochistan Assembly rejects Indian allegations

Saleem Shahid Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 09:45am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution rejecting false allegations of the Indian government about Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack without providing any evidence.

The joint resolution of the government and the opposition presented by parliamentary secretary Zareen Khan Magsi said Pakistan is a peaceful country which believes in mutual relations and respect for each other, but it would not hesitate to render any sacrifice to safeguard its independence and protection of its national interests.

The resolution also rejected the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by the Indian government and termed it violation of international accord and declaration of war against Pakistan.

The resolution pledged that Pakistan will continue extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of India-occupied Kashmir.

The resolution said the House rejected the false allegations levelled by the Ind­ian government against Pakistan immediately after the Pahalgam terrorist att­ack in held Kashmir without providing any evidence to prove its claim of involvement of Pakistan in the incident.

It said that that levelling such baseless allegations were meant not only to defame Pakistan at international level but also to sabotage the peace and stability of the region. The resolution warned of a tough res­ponse from Pakistan if India did any adventure on the pretext of Pahalgam incident.

If India did any aggression or adventure against Pakistan the armed forces of the country will respond with full force and entire country would stand behind the armed forces to respond to Indian aggression, the resolution said.

Speaking in the House, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the Indian aggression posed a serious threat not only to Pakistan but to the peace of the entire region. The chief minister called it a dangerous situation that could destabilise the whole region and said that India’s motives must be exposed on the international stage.

He said the Pahalgam incident appears to be a staged operation in which the Indian government itself seems to be involved. He said that several previous incidents in India have been traced back to Indian intelligence agencies.

He said that war is never a viable solution, especially between nuclear-armed countries, but if war is imposed, its consequences cannot be controlled.

The chief minister said that India must be sent a clear message that Pakistan will not tolerate any form of aggression.

Commenting on India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Mr Bugti said these are international agreements that cannot be terminated through unilateral declarations.

If India terminated the treaty, it would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Pakistan as Pakistanis consider the water issue a matter of life and death for them and any violation of the Indus Water Treaty would be seen as an act of war and a blatant breach of international law against which Pakistan will raise its voice at all global forums.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

