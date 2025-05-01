E-Paper | May 01, 2025

Hindus in Quetta protest Indian accusations over Pahalgam attack

Saleem Shahid Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 09:02am
KOHLU: People protest against Indian threats and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty on Wednesday.—PPI
KOHLU: People protest against Indian threats and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty on Wednesday.—PPI

QUETTA: Members of the Hindu community staged a protest rally in Quetta on Wednesday, condemning what they called baseless allegations against Pakistan by the Indian government regarding the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in held Kashmir.

Led by Sanjay Kumar, a PPP minority member of the Balochistan Assembly, the rally included men and women carrying placards and banners with anti-Modi and anti-India slogans.

The protesters marched through various roads and streets of the provincial capital before gathering outside the Quetta Press Club.

Chanting slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, protesters rejected any involvement by Pakistan in the Pahalgam attack.

“The Hindu community in Pakistan stands united with the country’s armed forces. If India dares commit aggression, over 10 million Hindus in Pakistan will stand behind our military,” Sanjay Kumar said while addressing the gathering.

Other speakers, including several women, also condemned the Indian government’s actions and rhetoric. They criticised India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international agreements.

“India cannot unilaterally suspend the treaty signed in 1960 without the consent of other stakeholders,” protesters said.

The protest ended peacefully after the speeches.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

