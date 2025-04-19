E-Paper | April 19, 2025

SC orders ‘certain concessions’ for May 9 victims

Nasir Iqbal Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 09:08am
This photo combo shows (L to R) Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, CJP Yahya Afridi and Justice Shakeel Ahmad. — SC website
This photo combo shows (L to R) Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, CJP Yahya Afridi and Justice Shakeel Ahmad. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) to ensure that rights to a fair trial are not hindered at any cost while hearing cases of the accused involved in the May 9, 2023 acts of arson and attacks against military installations.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi issued the order while hearing a number of appeals related to cases moved by the prosecutor general for Punjab seeking cancellation of bails or the transfer of cases of suspects involved in the May 9 incident.

The set of appeals was filed by the State for the cancellation of bail of the accused granted by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi representing the State highlighted during the hearing that certain findings recorded in the high court order under challenge were beyond the mandate of law and were against the material before the ATC and LHC.

Asks ATCs to consider exemption pleas to save accused from long travel; HCs asked to move trials to hometown of suspects

Authored by CJP Yahya Afridi, a three-page order noted that accused in some cases have been nominated in multiple FIRs, leading to trials, which were pending before different ATCs. Consequently, it may not be possible for the accused to appear in person before all of courts.

Therefore, their applications for exemption should be considered by ATCs in accordance with the law, the order explained. The SC order also observed that it had been informed to the court during the hearing that in some cases the accused have not been provided the copies of the charge and the testimony of prosecution witnes­ses, which requires them to prepare effective defence as mandated under the enabling provisions of the law and Article 10-A of the Constitution.

In the light of the peculiar circumstances, the large number of accused, the multiplicity of cases arising from the cases of similar nature reported se­­p­­arately and the considerable number of prosecution witnesses, the top cou­­­rt observed that the trial in the pre­­­sent case be concluded within four months from the date of receipt of this order.

Referring to complaints regarding the venue of ATCs in different districts, the top court asked the respective chief justices of high courts and administrative judges of ATCs to consider the aspect to shift the accused before the trial courts of the cities from where the accused belongs to.

The court also asked HC chief justices to seek fortnightly reports from ATCs/administrative judges of the trial courts to ensure that not only the proceedings were carried out fast and in accordance with law, but also the rights to fair trial of the accused-respondents were not hindered.

However, the order will not preclude the prosecution from renewing its plea if any of abuse of bail or non-cooperation by the accused was brought on record, in consequence, the order said, adding the might of the law should prevail.

The additional prosecutor-general of Punjab also informed the court that the challan in this case has been submitted. The court, however, noted that it would not be appropriate for the SC to pass any finding on merits, lest it may prejudice the case of either party during the trials.

The court said it was mindful of Section 19(7) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, in which a trial was to be concluded within seven days by ATC and failure to do so entails duty on the trial court to inform the chief justice of the high court concerned for appropriate directions.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2025

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadlocked
Updated 19 Apr, 2025

Deadlocked

Politicians’ refusal to talk to each other and resolve issues has created space for a different type of rulership to take over.
Trump vs Harvard
19 Apr, 2025

Trump vs Harvard

AMONGST the ‘enemies of the people’ in Trumpian America are elite universities seen as the bastions of liberal...
External account stability
19 Apr, 2025

External account stability

DRIVEN by a major spike in workers’ remittances last month, the country’s current account posted a record ...
Paying the price
Updated 18 Apr, 2025

Paying the price

Pakistan is trapped in a relentless cycle of climate volatility.
Political solution
18 Apr, 2025

Political solution

THOUGH the BNP-M may have ended its 20-day protest sit-in outside Quetta on Wednesday, the core issues affecting...
Grave desecration
18 Apr, 2025

Grave desecration

THE desecration of 85 Muslim graves at a cemetery in Hertfordshire in the UK is a distressing act that deserves the...