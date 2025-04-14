E-Paper | April 15, 2025

India and China discuss resuming flights, no date set

Reuters Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 10:27pm

India and China have held one round of talks on resuming direct passenger air services, but no dates have been fixed yet, New Delhi said on Monday, as relations continued to thaw five years after a deadly border clash.

The neighbours agreed in January to work on resolving trade and economic differences, in a move expected to boost their aviation sectors, particularly China’s, which has lagged behind other countries in rebounding from the Covid pandemic.

“The civil aviation ministry and our counterpart in China have had one round of meetings,” Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said at a conference organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi.

There were still some issues to resolve, he added, without going into detail.

Relations soured between India and China in the wake of the 2020 clash between troops along their border in the Himalayas, which killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese.

India imposed restrictions on Chinese companies investing in the country, banned hundreds of popular apps and cut passenger routes, although direct cargo flights continued.

Relations have improved since an agreement in October to ease a military standoff on the mountainous border, the same month that President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks in Russia.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The fallout

The fallout

Maleeha Lodhi
Faced with an untrustworthy trade partner in the US, the economic imperative for countries would be to pursue trade diversion.

Editorial

April heat
Updated 14 Apr, 2025

April heat

A much broader and more cohesive plan is needed to meet Pakistan’s changing requirements amidst an accelerating climate crisis.
ADB’s advice
14 Apr, 2025

ADB’s advice

WITH the Trump administration’s trade war on China and the rest of the world having led to global economic...
‘Land of the free’
14 Apr, 2025

‘Land of the free’

IN Trumpian America, even those foreigners with legal status are finding that the walls are closing in on them. As...
Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....