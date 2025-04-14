E-Paper | April 14, 2025

JI leader Prof Khurshid Ahmad is no more

Ikram Junaidi Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 10:23am
Former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator and economist Prof Khurshid Ahmad. — Senate website
Former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator and economist Prof Khurshid Ahmad. — Senate website

ISLAMABAD: Former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator and economist Prof Khurshid Ahmad passed away on Sunday in the UK. He was 93.

Prof Khurshid was one of the last surviving companions of Abul Ala Maududi — the JI founder — and a former naib emir of the party.

JI Spokesperson Shahid Shamsi told Dawn that Prof Khurshid would be laid to rest in Leicester, where he remained an active part of the local Islamic foundation and served as chairman of the Markfield Institute of Higher Education.

Prof Khurshid was also a former federal minister for planning, and founded the Institute of Policy Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank. He was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his services to the country in 2010.

“A visionary Islamic economist, scholar, and thought leader, Prof Khurshid Ahmad dedicated his life to intellectual excellence, policy development, and the service of knowledge rooted in Islamic values. His contributions to education, economics, and public discourse have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations,” the JI spokesperson said.

A prolific lawmaker with economic acumen, Prof Khurshid’s speeches during debate on the federal budget used to be a highlight for journalists, who would await his insightful observations.

In a condolence message, PM Shehbaz Sharif mourned his passing, recalling his services in the development of Islamic economics as a full-fledged academic discipline.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2025

