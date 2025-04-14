E-Paper | April 14, 2025

Bangladesh govt says process of model Meghna’s arrest was not proper

Agencies Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 10:14am
Meghna Alam.— Courtesy The Daily Star
Meghna Alam.— Courtesy The Daily Star

DHAKA: Asif Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, said on Sunday that the arrest of model Meghna Alam was not conducted in accordance with proper procedures.

“There are some allegations against her; however, the arrest under the Special Powers Act was not carried out properly,” he said during a press briefing at the Secretariat.

Meghna, winner of Miss Earth Bangladesh 2020, was arrested by police from her residence in Dhaka recently. Two days after her detention, she was sent to jail following the court proceedings. The court ordered a 30-day detention under the Special Powers Act.

The 30-year-old’s father, Badrul Alam, said her arrest followed a relationship with the then Saudi ambassador to Dhaka. “The ambassador and Meghna were in a relationship, and my daughter refused his marriage proposal because he already has a wife and children,” he said.

“Her detention was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. A high-level meeting involving senior government officials has been held in this regard. We are aware of the comments made by various human rights activists concerning the incident. The police are currently investigating the matter,” Asif Nazrul said.

Asked whether the Special Powers Act should be abolished, the adviser said, “There should be no repressive laws. We can easily repeal any law if we wish. However, there are political considerations. We don’t want to take such a hasty decision where a law is repealed today and political parties don’t support it tomorrow.”

In response to another question, Asif Nazrul said, “Speaking as an activist and taking responsibility as part of the government are not the same. As activists, we see things from one perspective, but in government, one must consider all aspects of an issue.”

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The fallout

The fallout

Maleeha Lodhi
Faced with an untrustworthy trade partner in the US, the economic imperative for countries would be to pursue trade diversion.

Editorial

April heat
Updated 14 Apr, 2025

April heat

A much broader and more cohesive plan is needed to meet Pakistan’s changing requirements amidst an accelerating climate crisis.
ADB’s advice
14 Apr, 2025

ADB’s advice

WITH the Trump administration’s trade war on China and the rest of the world having led to global economic...
‘Land of the free’
14 Apr, 2025

‘Land of the free’

IN Trumpian America, even those foreigners with legal status are finding that the walls are closing in on them. As...
Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....