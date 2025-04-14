Inter-Club Margalla Hill Half Marathon brings together over 150 runners

ISLAMABAD: The 4th Inter-Club Margalla Hill Half Marathon brought together over 150 runners from all walks of life on Sunday in the federal capital, promoting a culture of fitness and well-being.

The event was organised by the Margalla Trail Runners (MTR) at the Margalla Hills National Park where passionate runners from Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan took part along with the diplomatic community.

The one-of-a-kind half marathon is held annually in Pakistan with the uphill road route of Margalla Hills in the capital city, Islamabad.

Supported by organisations including Fatima Group, Ruby’s, Churn Station, Optimise Digital and Health Hive, the marathon concluded with resounding success as over 150 runners participated in the event.

The route for the Inter Club Margalla Hill Half Marathon followed a scenic and challenging stretch of road, starting from Trail 3 on Margalla Road and passing key landmarks including Islamabad Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Monal and Dino Valley.

The race concluded at the Islamabad–Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border point on Pir Sohawa Road.

With an elevation gain of over 800 metres, the uphill road course tested the endurance of runners, but the perfect weather and breathtaking views made it an unforgettable experience for all participants.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various age groups, showcasing the spirit of unity and athleticism.

Apart from members from Margalla Trail Runners, participating clubs such as Falcon Triathlon Club, Let’s Be Fit, Hiker.pk, Critical Mass Lahore, Sea View Runner’s Club and WAPDA along with 20+ representatives from the diplomatic community from the USA, UK, Canada, Netherlands, and the Philippines, contributed to the event’s success through their enthusiastic involvement and sportsmanship.

The winners of the Inter Club Margalla Hill Half Marathon demonstrated exceptional endurance and skill, emerging victorious amidst fierce competition.

In the male category, Faizan Zulfiqar claimed first place, completing the Half Marathon in 1 hour 28 minutes and 2 seconds. Wiqar Ahmed secured second position with 1 hour 32 minutes and 4 seconds, while Athar Akhtar finished third at 1 hour 33 minutes and 32 seconds.

Among the female athletes, Anja Myrtveit led the race, finishing in 2 hours 10 minutes and 6 seconds, followed by Sultanat Sinbina with a time of 2 hours 12 minutes and 13 seconds, and Meike Siemonsma with 2 hours 21 minutes and 37 seconds.

The half marathon showcased the power of sports to unite people from different walks of life and promote a culture of fitness and well-being.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2025