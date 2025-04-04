Car catches fire after ‘explosion’ on Amsterdam’s iconic square

AMSTERDAM: A man set himself and his car on fire on Amsterdam’s iconic Dam Square on Thursday, police said, in what they suspected was a possible attempt to take his own life.

Images posted by local media and online show a small red car pulling up to the National Monument located near the square’s southeastern corner.

A small explosion followed shortly afterwards, with flames shooting out of the vehicle. “Camera images show that the fire on the Dam was sparked after an explosion in a car,” Amsterdam police confirmed on X, formerly Twitter.

“At that moment there were a lot of people close to the vehicle, but as far as we know, no bystanders were injured,” police added. Passers-by can be seen scattering, with several police vehicles quickly surrounding the burning car.

The fire was believed to have been deliberately started by the car’s driver “who was injured in the process,” police said. The driver stumbled from the car with his clothes on fire, quickly extinguished by police. The injured man was taken to hospital and was under police arrest. He was later identified as a 50-year-old Dutch national from the North Netherlands province. Police however did not release his name. “Detectives are keeping all scenarios open, but have strong suspicions that the man wanted to take his own life. He is suspected of arson,” the police said.

Reporter on the scene saw police and explosives officers probing the burnt-out vehicle, while the square in the heart of the city remained largely cordoned off. A witness told the local AT5 television station she heard a “small pop, not even a real explosion” on the square and saw people running away.

