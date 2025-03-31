CM Murad wants key interchange completed within three months

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the authorities to complete the Jam Sadiq Interchange of the Malir Expressway, renamed as Shahrah-i-Bhutto, within three months.

During a visit to the expressway, he reviewed the construction progress of the project and said: “The completion of this interchange will provide a separate route for DHA and Korangi traffic on Bhutto Highway.”

Mr Shah also instructed officials to expedite work on the Korangi Causeway Bridge, emphasising its early completion to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

The CM also called for early opening of Quaidabad Interchange of the Bhutto Highway, directing the authorities to hasten the final preparations.

CM visits under-construction

Indus Hospital

The CM also visited the under-construction Indus Hospital, established by the Sindh government in collaboration with Indus Hospital & Health Networks (IHHN) at Korangi Crossing. The project is likely to be inaugurated shortly.

Murad Ali Shah visited different facilities of the hospital, including adult wards, operation theatres, surgical ICUs, family medicine clinics, consultant clinics etc.

IHHN President Dr Abdul Bari Khan told the CM that in the first phase, a 90-bed emergency department had been launched, with plans for the hospital to expand up to 1,380 beds in the near future.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the hospital and received a briefing on the project. During the visit, CM Murad Ali Shah stated that the Korangi Indus Hospital would be the third major healthcare facility in Karachi, following the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and Civil Hospital Karachi. “This hospital will provide free treatment to patients,” said the CM.

Dr Bari highlighted that the Korangi Indus Hospital would operate as a paperless facility and feature specialised wards for neurosciences and adult oncology. “This project would not have been possible without the support of the Sindh chief minister,” Dr Bari acknowledged.

CM Murad Ali Shah also announced that a separate mother and child block would be constructed at Badin Hospital, to managed by the IHHN. “The Indus network is providing top-quality healthcare services, and we are committed to enhancing medical facilities across Sindh,” the CM added.

The CM emphasised his vision to promote nursing as a vital profession to inspire more young people to pursue careers in this field.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025