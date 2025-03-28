Petrol price cut by Re1 per litre, high-speed diesel remains unchanged

The federal government on Friday reduced the price of petrol by Re1 per litre for the next fortnight while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) remained unchanged.

“The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market,” said a notification from the finance division.

According to the notification, the price of motor spirit (petrol) was reduced from Rs255.63 per litre to Rs254.63.

The price of HSD remained the same at Rs258.64.

On March 15, the government announced that the prices of petroleum products would remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

The per-litre price of HSD had stood at Rs258.64, Rs255.63 for petrol, Rs168.12 for kerosene oil and Rs153.34 for light-diesel oil.

The price notification came shortly after the Prime Minister’s Office had announced that the premier had decided to maintain the petroleum prices at the existing level against up to Rs13 per litre worked out by the oil regulator and petroleum division with a promise to transfer its financial impact to electricity consumers.