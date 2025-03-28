E-Paper | March 29, 2025

Petrol price cut by Re1 per litre, high-speed diesel remains unchanged

Tahir Sherani Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 11:56pm

The federal government on Friday reduced the price of petrol by Re1 per litre for the next fortnight while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) remained unchanged.

“The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market,” said a notification from the finance division.

According to the notification, the price of motor spirit (petrol) was reduced from Rs255.63 per litre to Rs254.63.

The price of HSD remained the same at Rs258.64.

On March 15, the government announced that the prices of petroleum products would remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

The per-litre price of HSD had stood at Rs258.64, Rs255.63 for petrol, Rs168.12 for kerosene oil and Rs153.34 for light-diesel oil.

The price notification came shortly after the Prime Minister’s Office had announced that the premier had decided to maintain the petroleum prices at the existing level against up to Rs13 per litre worked out by the oil regulator and petroleum division with a promise to transfer its financial impact to electricity consumers.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

Development of railway capacity to facilitate ordinary travellers does not seem to have been a priority for Pakistan.
Some progress
Updated 27 Mar, 2025

Some progress

The hard-won macroeconomic stability is only a short distance away from a deeper crisis.
Time to talk
27 Mar, 2025

Time to talk

IN an encouraging development, the government has signalled openness to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ...
Black Sea truce
27 Mar, 2025

Black Sea truce

WHILE the Trump administration may have no problem with Israel renewing its rampage in Gaza, it is playing ...