5,367 personnel to be deployed for Youm-i-Ali procession in Karachi: police

Karachi police on Friday announced that they would deploy 5,367 personnel as part of their security plan for the next day’s Youm-i-Ali procession, according to a press release.

The release stated that strict security measures had been taken along the route of the procession — which commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali — and that the personnel deployed were ready to deal with any possible situation.

“The personnel on security duty include 76 senior officers, 725 NGOs, 3469 head constables and constables, 137 women police personnel, 70 personnel of the Special Branch, while 75 personnel of the Rapid Response Force have been deployed,” the statement read.

The police added that 815 traffic police personnel would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic in the metropolis, while walk-through gates would be installed at the entry and exit points of the procession.

Additionally, the bomb disposal squad and special branch personnel would also be deployed to conduct a comprehensive search of the participants.

“In case of any emergency, rescue agencies and ambulance services have also been put on alert to provide immediate medical assistance,” the press release read.

“Karachi Police urges the public to keep a close eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious activity or unusual situation to Madagadgar 15. Karachi Police will continue to fulfil its responsibilities to protect the lives and property of citizens and restore law and order,” the statement concluded.

Last year, Youm-i-Ali was observed across Sindh on April 1 as mourning processions in all major cities and towns across the province ended peacefully amid tight security.

In Karachi, the main procession was led from Nishtar Park and after passing through its traditional route, it terminated at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar in the evening.

As part of security measures, all entry points along the route of the procession were sealed off by placing containers until late in the night.