E-Paper | March 22, 2025

5,367 personnel to be deployed for Youm-i-Ali procession in Karachi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 11:37pm

Karachi police on Friday announced that they would deploy 5,367 personnel as part of their security plan for the next day’s Youm-i-Ali procession, according to a press release.

The release stated that strict security measures had been taken along the route of the procession — which commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali — and that the personnel deployed were ready to deal with any possible situation.

“The personnel on security duty include 76 senior officers, 725 NGOs, 3469 head constables and constables, 137 women police personnel, 70 personnel of the Special Branch, while 75 personnel of the Rapid Response Force have been deployed,” the statement read.

The police added that 815 traffic police personnel would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic in the metropolis, while walk-through gates would be installed at the entry and exit points of the procession.

Additionally, the bomb disposal squad and special branch personnel would also be deployed to conduct a comprehensive search of the participants.

“In case of any emergency, rescue agencies and ambulance services have also been put on alert to provide immediate medical assistance,” the press release read.

“Karachi Police urges the public to keep a close eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious activity or unusual situation to Madagadgar 15. Karachi Police will continue to fulfil its responsibilities to protect the lives and property of citizens and restore law and order,” the statement concluded.

Last year, Youm-i-Ali was observed across Sindh on April 1 as mourning processions in all major cities and towns across the province ended peacefully amid tight security.

In Karachi, the main procession was led from Nishtar Park and after passing through its traditional route, it terminated at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar in the evening.

As part of security measures, all entry points along the route of the procession were sealed off by placing containers until late in the night.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Personal priorities
Updated 21 Mar, 2025

Personal priorities

Pet projects launched by govt often found to be poorly conceived, ripe for exploitation, misaligned with country’s overall development priorities.
Inheritance rights
21 Mar, 2025

Inheritance rights

THE Federal Shariat Court’s ruling that it is un-Islamic to deprive a woman of her right to inheritance is a...
Anti-Muslim actions
21 Mar, 2025

Anti-Muslim actions

MUSLIMS in India have endured incessant scrutiny of their nationalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ...
Victim complex
Updated 20 Mar, 2025

Victim complex

If New Delhi is sincere about bringing peace to South Asia, let it agree to an unconditional dialogue with Islamabad about all irritants.
LSM decline
20 Mar, 2025

LSM decline

THE slump in large-scale manufacturing amidst the adjustments the economy is forced to make in order to stay afloat...
Education interrupted
20 Mar, 2025

Education interrupted

THE sudden closure of major universities in Balochistan, ostensibly due to ‘security concerns’, marks another...