National security conference futile without Imran: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has dismissed the idea of a national conference on security and terrorism without the participation of its founder Imran Khan, calling such an initiative futile.

The party claimed that Mr Khan was the only leader with public trust and a widespread and diverse following capable of uniting them.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said in a statement on Saturday that those who exploit the army and martyrs for their vile politics were not only despicable and ignorant but also posing a grave threat to the country and society.

He stated that the government’s politicisation of terrorism and internal security was inadvertently aiding terrorist strategies. He emphasised that the surge and spread of terrorism were directly linked to electoral manipulation, and those who have “stolen the mandate” must be held accountable by the nation.

He asserted that the government and its cronies could neither absolve themselves of responsibility for their failure to prevent the Jaffar Express tragedy nor for dragging the country into a whirlwind of terrorism and anarchy. He further stated that they could not deceive the nation by spewing venom and engaging in mudslinging against PTI and its leadership.

Party accuses govt of politicising terrorism, internal security

Mr Akram emphasised that it was high time to convene a national conference with participation from all political parties, nationalist leaders, intellectuals, media representatives, the legal fraternity, religious leaders and scholars from all schools of thought. The conference, he suggested, should focus on identifying the root causes of terrorism and formulating a comprehensive, collective strategy to rid the country of this menace.

However, he regretted that the lack of seriousness on the part of the central and Balochistan governments was evident from their refusal to acknowledge the ground realities and trying to paint a rosy picture of the most-backward and worst-neglected province.

He pointed out that even the “installed governments” did not see the growing disillusionment among the people of the province, the state’s step-motherly treatment, the deepening sense of deprivation and alienation, and the pressing issue of missing persons, which the chief minister dismissively referred to as a “dicey subject”. He made it clear that the country was grappling with numerous challenges, and an ostrich-like approach — burying one’s head in the sand — along with blame games and intimidation would not work. He stressed that Pakistan required genuine leadership, willing to confront the issues head-on and engage in serious introspection to devise effective solutions.

He warned that it would be a monumental task to resolve the country’s deep-seated issues by entrusting power to the very individuals responsible for creating them.

Mr Akram emphasised that inequity and inequality among the people were the root causes of distrust and division, yet no concerted effort has ever been made to bridge these gaps and foster unity, exacerbating the sen­se of disillusionment and fragmentation within society.

He further emphasised that state institutions must operate strictly within their constitutionally mandated framework, adding that they should neither exceed their legal authority nor undermine or compromise their constitutional and legal responsibilities.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2025