Afghan opium prices soar after poppy ban

VIENNA: Opium prices in Afghanistan are soaring and handing “massive profits” to criminal groups following a poppy cultivation ban imposed by the Taliban authorities, the United Nations’ drugs watchdog said on Wednesday.

In 2024, opium prices reached $750 per kilogram, a tenfold growth from $75 per kilogram in 2022 when the Taliban government banned poppy growing, the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a statement.

Previously the world’s biggest opium producer, Afghanistan has seen a steep decline in output since the ban. The move curbed trafficking, sending heroin and opium seizures down by 50 per cent in weight against 2021, while prices skyrocketed.

“Despite the lower trade volumes, the high price per kilogramme ensures massive profits are still being made, primarily benefiting high-level traders and exporters in organised crime groups,” the UNODC said, adding prices are at “recent historic peaks”.

The long-running average was around $75 per kilogram but increased after the Taliban authorities took over in 2021, reaching a monthly peak of $800 per kilogram in Dec 2023, UNODC said. It added that estimated stocks of 13,200 tonnes at the end of 2022 — mostly held by large traders and exporters — would suffice to meet demand for Afghan opiates until 2027.

