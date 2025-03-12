E-Paper | March 12, 2025

Baby elephant rescued after it became separated from mother in Indonesia

AFP Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 09:52am
A RESCUED two-month-old male wild Sumatran elephant, separated from its mother, is being attended to by an official at the Minas Elephant Training Centre in Riau, Indonesia.—AFP
A RESCUED two-month-old male wild Sumatran elephant, separated from its mother, is being attended to by an official at the Minas Elephant Training Centre in Riau, Indonesia.—AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities rescued a critically endangered baby Sumatran elephant after it became separated from its mother at a palm oil plantation, a local official said on Tuesday.

Sumatran elephants are on the brink of extinction with only about 2,400-2,800 left in the world, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature. The two-month-old male calf was found at an oil palm plantation in Riau province on the western island of Sumatra on Monday after residents alerted authorities, local conservation agency official Ujang Holisudin said.

“We suspect this elephant was left behind by his group or his mother,” Ujang said, adding that the calf was alone when authorities found him.

The baby elephant is in good health after medical checks and was brought to the conservation agency’s elephant training centre near the provincial capital Pekanbaru, he said.

Authorities were monitoring for elephant herds near the area to see if the calf could be reunited with its family. “It is our hope that the group can be found and we can reunite (the calf). That is our hope,” Ujang said.

Elephant populations are threatened by rampant poaching for their tusks, which are prized in the illegal wildlife trade. The Southeast Asian nation is battling wildlife crime and several cases of elephant poisoning have been reported in recent years.

Deforestation has also reduced their natural habitat and brought them into increasing conflict with humans.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

State Bank’s caution
Updated 12 Mar, 2025

State Bank’s caution

Easing monetary policy will be difficult for SBP without large, sustainable foreign capital inflows and structural tax reforms.
Syria massacre
12 Mar, 2025

Syria massacre

THERE were valid fears of sectarian and religious bloodshed when anti-Assad militants triumphantly marched into...
Too little, too late
12 Mar, 2025

Too little, too late

WHEN desperation reaches a point that a father has to end his life to save his daughter’s, the state has failed ...
Maulana’s message
Updated 11 Mar, 2025

Maulana’s message

The problem now is that most jihadi fighters, ideologues refuse to end their "struggle" on advice of state or mainstream clerics.
President’s speech
11 Mar, 2025

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Zardari, addressing Monday’s joint session of parliament to mark the start of a new parliamentary...
Indian takeover
11 Mar, 2025

Indian takeover

BY the time the Champions Trophy final ended, the only indicators that the tournament had been hosted by Pakistan...