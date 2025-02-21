E-Paper | February 21, 2025

Germany warns of Russian disinformation targeting election

Reuters Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 08:48pm
A billboard with an election campaign poster for Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union party featuring their leader and top candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz is pictured in Dortmund, Germany on February 21 ahead of the country’s federal elections. — AFP
A billboard with an election campaign poster for Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union party featuring their leader and top candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz is pictured in Dortmund, Germany on February 21 ahead of the country’s federal elections. — AFP

Germany’s interior ministry on Friday warned of a Russian disinformation operation attempting to influence the country’s federal election campaign with fake videos spreading on social media in Hamburg and Leipzig.

The ministry said there were indications that the campaign was linked to the so-called “Storm-1516”, a pro-Russian influence operation previously observed in the 2024 US presidential election investigated by American authorities.

Security agencies in Leipzig and Hamburg have identified multiple pseudo-media sites and social media accounts as part of the network, reinforcing concerns over Russian interference in democratic processes.

Russia’s embassy in Berlin did not respond to a request for comment.

One video circulated in the eastern city of Leipzig gave the impression that a candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany party was missed off an electoral list and that no second vote could be cast there for the party, according to the city’s official website.

The “Storm-1516” network spreads misleading or fake content through social media and its own websites, using sensational reports to maximise reach, the interior ministry said.

It first creates inauthentic social media accounts and pseudo-media sites as “sleepers”, initially filling them with neutral to pro-Russian content before activating them for disinformation.

“The city is currently examining what legal steps must be taken as a result of these videos,” Leipzig city authorities said in a statement.

On Thursday, researchers working with Germany’s Robert Bosch Foundation said a network of more than 700 fake social media accounts has sprung up in the last week of Germany’s election campaign, promoting pro-Russian narratives and demonising the conservative frontrunner for chancellor, Friedrich Merz.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ukraine initiative
Updated 21 Feb, 2025

Ukraine initiative

Whether Trump’s Ukraine peace initiative succeeds or not, it will be difficult for Kyiv, Europe to face Russian military machine without US support.
High cost of SOEs
21 Feb, 2025

High cost of SOEs

THERE are losses and then some. The finance ministry’s latest overview of the federally owned state enterprises...
Poor impression
21 Feb, 2025

Poor impression

RECENT developments in the Senate have provided cause for concern on how parliamentary business is being conducted....
Premature alarm
Updated 20 Feb, 2025

Premature alarm

Improvement in headline inflation gives policymakers chance to fix investment policies, implement structural reforms.
Forsaken province
20 Feb, 2025

Forsaken province

AND the endless cycle of violence continues. The brutal killing on Tuesday night of seven Punjab-bound passengers in...
In poor health
20 Feb, 2025

In poor health

THE absence of decent and affordable healthcare in the country continues to ruin lives. An example of this is ...